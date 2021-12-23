The loss of a top general, according to experts, is impeding India’s military reform plans.

The loss of a top general, according to experts, is hampered India’s military reform plans.

While India’s first chief of defense staff’s death leaves a void in the defense structure, it has no bearing on military operations.

DELHI, NEW DELHI

Following the death of Gen. Bikram Singh, India is still without a new Chief of Defense Staff (CDS).

Analysts fear that, as a result of Bipin Rawat’s announcement earlier this month, the defense reform process will be jeopardized, if only temporarily.

The first CDS Gen. in India.

Rawat and his wife were among the 13 people killed when a helicopter crashed in Tamil Nadu’s southern province on Dec.

a)

While the government has made it clear that military reforms will continue, strategic analyst Pravin Sawhney told the Anadolu Agency that while Gen.

Rawat had begun; it remains to be seen whether they (the government) will implement reforms with or without his successor.

“I believe his reforms will be put on hold for the time being.”

“However, the government has made it clear that they will continue with the military reforms that he had begun,” said Sawhney, who also edits a security journal called the Force.

Analysts believe it was difficult for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to create the post of CDS over three service chiefs.

A high-level committee found gaps in the coordination between the army, air force, and navy, as well as different intelligence wings, shortly after the 1999 limited war with Pakistan on the heights of Kargil in the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir.

It had recommended the creation of a post of chief of defense to bridge such gaps in the future.

According to analysts, successive governments delayed the decision for about 20 years because of the country’s defense forces’ structure and the fear of concentrating power in a single person.

Sameer Patil, a security analyst in Mumbai and a former senior official at the National Security Council Secretariat, which advises the prime minister on key strategic issues, believes that Gen.

The military reform process has suffered a setback as a result of Rawat.

Political leadership’s trust

Patil said he had begun indigenization projects by prioritizing weapons and platforms, maintaining Rawat’s political leadership’s trust.

“He possessed the confidence.

Short summary of Infosurhoy