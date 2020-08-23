The magic of marinading: ‘It requires forethought, but the results are truly worth the effort’

There are many schools of thought on how to best tenderise meat, but for Palisa Anderson an approach that adds flavour will always win out

Growing up as an urban child of an émigré in the 1980s, cooking at home alternated between frugality and large, whole-community celebrations.

When we had meat, it was eaten sparingly and always accompanied with three times more vegetables. This had less to do with being frugal and more to do with my mother’s traditional diet – but when we did have it, it was always so flavourful and tender.

This, I learned, was not common. The meat eaten in the homes of my non-ethnic counterparts was often chewy, bland and cooked to death in large portions. It was truly disconcerting, so I mostly just ate the buttery mashed potatoes which were a delightful revelation.

How I learned to love those mashed potatoes. I even asked my mother if she could please make them for me, at which she raised a quizzical eyebrow.

The engulfing difference between two seemingly similar foods was in the flavour, moistness and texture. When I saw my mother marinate pork at her restaurant I soon realised it all had to do with technique.

I took it for granted that everyone tenderised their meat before cooking it – with either pineapple, papaya or onions. But not so.

These days I spend a lot of time thinking about the provenance of my meat. But back then thought-provoking questions around food – like sustainably sourcing produce – had yet to be contemplated. Mum was more occupied with the business of survival. Besides, the meat tasted so good – which is possibly why it never occurred to me to wonder where it came from. Just so long as she kept cooking it.

My cooking is very much informed by my mother and the Thai/Chinese cuisine hacks I learned at her knee. Pork marinaded in pineapple, seasoning and spices for the best grilled skewers; papaya to tenderise the toughest cuts; a pinch of palm sugar or honey with other seasonings to marinate cuts of thinly sliced meat for a quick stir fry. These leave the meat so yielding and delicious it hardly matters what cut you use.

Having a little of this knowledge will transform your home cooking game tremendously. It requires a little forethought but the results are truly worth the effort.

Do you wonder why when you see a marinade recipe it often calls for buttermilk or cultured dairy? Pineapple? Miso? Papaya? Kiwifruit, ginger, koji or honey, or even grapes by way of wine?

All these contain the digestive enzymes protease, lipase and amylase which help break down protein, fats and carbohydrates – which incidentally make the food easier to chew.

I’m throwing a theory out there based on my own cultural diet: I’ve often wondered why so much of food I ate growing up was so texturally malleable. Maybe our ancestors ate like this because it was easier on the gut to process, thus making it possible to get on with the day without needing a lie down every time they ate meat.

There are a few differing thoughts on the best way to tenderise meat. One: beat the heck of it with a mallet a la scallopine or Asian meatballs. Watch the episode of Netflix’s Flavour Origins on meatballs and I dare you not want to pound something with a mallet afterwards.

Once the meat is tender, you can shock it in an ice bath to give the meatball a bouncy texture. This breaks down the protein entirely but will result in meat that is structurally very thin.

You can also marinade with a wet brine using some of those enzyme-containing ingredients. Or just with 3% salted water, which will keep the meat moist but requires a longer cooking time, depending on thickness of the cut.

Another contender is marinading meat with a solution of water and baking powder which has a faster turnaround time but does not contribute to the flavour.

I am slightly biased when it comes to marinating. I like to use whole natural foods, seasoning and tenderising at the same time.

Next time you marinate try this:

1kg of pork/beef/lamb/goat, if cut into stir fry pieces marinate for no more than overnight and a minimum for two hours

2 tbsp Megachef oyster sauce

1 tbsp mirin

1 tbsp palm sugar or raw honey

50g pineapple, cut into chunks and squished with your clean hands to extract as much juice as you can. You can also use slices of ripe, raw papaya.

1 beaten egg

1 tbsp premium fish sauce

1 coriander root, pounded or beaten with the flat of a large knife

10g ginger, pounded or beaten with the flat of a large knife

1 tsp ground white pepper

Make a marinade by mixing the ingredients together, incorporating well. Immerse meat in a glass container. Sit for no longer than overnight.

When you come to cook, separate out the bits from the meat and cook. Do not use the marinade to season the dish as it will contain meat juices which will need to be cooked to boiling point for food safety.

It’s best to season the dish with fresh ingredients once it is cooked.