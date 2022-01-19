The Magnet Award is given to a hospital in the Harrisburg area.

UPMC announced this week that the UMPC Community General Osteopathic Hospital in Dauphin County has been awarded Magnet status for the fourth time.

The award comes from the Magnet Recognition Program of the American Nurses Credentialing Center, which honors hospitals that have high-quality nursing practices.

According to UPMC, only about 10% of US hospitals have received the Magnet designation, and less than 2% have received it four times in a row.

Every four years, hospitals must reapply for accreditation.