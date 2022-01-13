The majority of people in Pa.

For the most part, Pa.

According to a recent Muhlenberg College poll, 40% of respondents — including 7 out of 10 Republicans — are “very” or “somewhat” confident that widespread fraud occurred in the 2020 election, despite the lack of evidence.

The election was found to be free and fair, with the results being accurate, by state and county election officials, two state-mandated audits, and dozens of court cases.

On WITF’s Smart Talk, Democratic Governor Martin O’Malley discusses the state of the union.

Tom Wolf says he’d like to work with Republican lawmakers on increasing election administrator resources and extending the time it takes to sort and count ballots.

Wolf believes that Republican lawmakers should stop looking into previous elections.

“I believe it is time for us to move on,” Wolf said.

“It’s sour grapes, and it doesn’t seem to have anything to do with where we are now.”

Since then, we’ve had several elections.”

The survey also revealed how Pennsylvania voters’ priorities for conducting free and fair elections are influenced by their political affiliation.

There is no evidence of widespread fraud or mail-in ballot issues.

Act 77, which significantly expanded access to mail-in ballots in 2019, was overwhelmingly supported by Republicans, according to Wolf.

He said, “I’m not sure what the actual complaint is.”

“However, in Pennsylvania, the election process was free and fair, and the results were accurate.”

In addition, voters trust county election officials more than the state’s legislative, executive, or judicial branches to conduct safe and accurate elections, according to the survey.

During the first two weeks of December, a poll of more than 500 Pennsylvania general election voters was conducted.

Plus or minus 5% was the margin of error.

