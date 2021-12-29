The majority of the victims, according to police, were chosen based on the Denver gunman’s personal and business dealings.

According to police, the majority of the victims were chosen based on the Denver gunman’s personal and business dealings.

DENVER (AP) — Authorities say a gunman who went on a shooting spree in the Denver area, killing five people and wounding two others, targeted his victims based on previous personal and business dealings.

Lyndon James McLeod, 47, was also killed in a busy shopping district in the Denver suburb of Lakewood on Monday night after he shot a police officer who confronted him.

Lakewood police spokesperson John Romero said Tuesday that the officer managed to return fire, killing McLeod.

The gunman knew most of his victims, but not the last one he shot, a clerk in a hotel in Lakewood’s Belmar shopping area, according to Matt Clark, commander of the Denver Police Department’s Major Crimes Division.

Sarah Steck, 28, was apparently targeted because of a dispute with the hotel, not with her, according to Clark.

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, a police vehicle passes through the intersection of Alaska Drive and Vance Street, passing sheets of plywood covering the windows of a pizza parlor.

28, 2021, in Lakewood, Colo., near one of the sites of a shooting spree that claimed the lives of several people — including the suspected shooter — and injured a few more.

(David Zalubowski/AP)

According to records from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, McLeod once owned a business in Denver called Flat Black Ink Corp. at an address that is now World Tattoo Studio.

On Tuesday evening, after being asked about McLeod, a man who answered the phone at World Tattoo Studio hung up.

The first shooting occurred less than a mile from that location, at a tattoo parlor.

At two tattoo shops in the Denver area, four people were shot, three of whom died.

During a press conference, Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said McLeod was on law enforcement’s radar and had been investigated in both 2020 and 2021.

He wouldn’t say what McLeod was being investigated for, but he did say no charges had been filed against him.

The shootings began around 5:30 p.m. in central Denver, on Broadway, a busy street lined with shops, bars, and restaurants, where two women and a man were killed…

