Six out of ten British voters now believe the country’s exit from the European Union has gone badly or worse than expected.

According to a survey conducted by research and strategic insight agency Opinuim ahead of the first Brexit anniversary, 42% of people who voted to leave the EU in 2016 now have a negative view of how Brexit has materialized.

“For the majority of the Brexit process, whenever you asked a question that could be boiled down to ‘is Brexit good or bad?’ all of the Remainers would say ‘bad,’ and all of the Leavers would say ‘good,’ and these would cancel each other out,” said Adam Drummond of Opinium.

“Now we’re seeing a significant minority of Leavers say things aren’t going well, or at least not as well as they expected.”

According to him, 59% of Remain voters believe Brexit has gone as badly as they expected, while only 17% of Leave voters believe it has gone as well as they expected.

Only 7% of those who voted to stay in the EU believe Brexit has gone better than expected, compared to 26% of Leave voters who believe Brexit has gone worse than expected, he added.

The survey was released on the first anniversary of the UK’s official exit from the EU after more than 40 years.

Since leaving the EU, the UK has fought Brussels over a variety of issues, including fishing rights and, more importantly, the land border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Tensions are expected to rise further following Brexit Minister Lord Frost’s resignation last week, which came at a time when Boris Johnson’s government is being chastised for corruption cases and violations of coronavirus lockdown rules.

Northern Ireland will continue to be a major source of friction between London and Brussels, particularly now that the Johnson administration has broken legally binding rules.

Starting in January, full customs checks on goods exported from the EU to the UK are expected to be implemented.

1. This is a move that will hurt small businesses and discourage service and product exporters from supplying UK retailers due to higher costs.

