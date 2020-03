The Malaysian coalition that Mahathir supports for the Prime Minister has the parliamentary majority -Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR, February 29 (Reuters). Malaysia’s former government coalition, which supports Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister, has the backing of a majority of legislators in parliament, coalition partner Anwar Ibrahim said on Saturday.

Anwar’s comments came after the King of Malaysia appointed former Interior Minister Muhyiddin Yassin from a rival political group to be the next Prime Minister, and Muhyiddin may have had a majority support in parliament. (Letter from A. Ananthalakshmi; editing by Alexander Smith)