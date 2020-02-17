The Maldives takes the top spot in Kuoni’s luxury destinations chart – but Bali is on the rise again

Tourism operator Kuoni has released its top 10 best-selling luxury destinations for 2020, and there are a few surprises on the list.

There are no real shocks at the top of the countdown, with the paradise island nation of the Maldives retaining the top spot (which it has done for past 17 years) and Mauritius, Thailand and Sri Lanka following in positions two, three and four respectively.

But in at number five is Bali. It’s a heartwarming return to form for one of the world’s most intriguing and beguiling islands.

Bali – often known as ‘the last paradise’ – has moved up the company’s annual ranking of luxury holiday destinations, from sixth, as its tourism industry recovers following earthquakes in the region in 2018.

It is the destination’s first upturn in the ranking in two years.

The island’s main resorts have always been popular with UK honeymooners, but in the past year more holidaymakers are being drawn to less-commercialised areas such as Lovina, which has black sand beaches and fishing communities.

British tourists were among those caught up in a devastating earthquake on the neighbouring island of Lombok in August 2018.

Some 460 people were killed and tens of thousands of buildings were damaged.

It was one of a series of earthquakes to hit Indonesia during 2018, wreaking havoc with parts of the country’s tourism industry.

The only European destination in the Top 10 was Italy, at number six. Other countries like Greece and Spain made the top 20, but Portugal and Turkey – although still popular – have some work to do.

Elsewhere, Kuoni says that demand for small-group, escorted touring is on the rise, with bookings up by 10 per cent. Travellers are increasingly wanting to pack as much into their holiday as possible, but with the security of a local guide.

One country that has benefited from this approach is Vietnam, the company said, which has knocked India out of the Top 10.

Destinations like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are proving to be increasingly popular in combination tours.

Egypt is also enjoying continued growth and that is set to continue with the opening of The Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo, which is currently under construction, scheduled to open later in the year.

The Saatchi Gallery’s Tutankhamun exhibition has also put ancient Egypt in the spotlight.

Other notable places hovering outside of the Top 10 – and ones to watch for next year – include Caribbean island St Lucia, Canada, Mexico, Greece and Japan.

India sits in 13th place.

All the destinations pictured can be visited via Kuoni.