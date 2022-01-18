The Maldives, Tenerife, and Egypt are all expected to pass the Covid travel test.

Travel executives are hoping that the upcoming change in Covid rules will help the industry recover from months of uncertainty.

Travel companies are offering massive discounts to entice bookings amid the gradual easing of travel restrictions, so sunseekers can forget about their winter blues.

Following reports that the UK Government is planning to scrap most Covid restrictions, fully-vaccinated travelers are likely to be able to fly away for February half-term without having to take tests when they return.

To entice customers, many businesses are offering money-saving deals on a variety of travel options, and there are some real bargains to be had.

“While traditionally the most miserable day of the year, travel companies cutting prices to win back cautious British tourists means you can escape the blues for over 20% less than any time in recent memory,” said Phil Salcedo, head of market for UK and North America at HolidayPirates.

“While we still need to be aware of changing regulations, book package vacations, and purchase travel insurance, the outlook now appears to be improving.

So we’ve come up with the ideal antidote to the gloomy January days: extremely low-cost vacations to sunny destinations.”

The Maldives, Tenerife, and Egypt are among the top winter sun destinations, according to HolidayPirates.

From £1,499 per person, an all-inclusive seven-night stay in a 5* beach villa in the Maldives is available.

From £1,499 per person for a seven-night stay at the five-star Kihaa Maldives, including international flights, connecting domestic flights, and speedboat transfers.

Based on two people sharing, departures are available from London Heathrow, Manchester, and other UK regions from April to May 2022.

For £130 per person, you can spend four nights in Tenerife.

Four nights on a bedandbreakfast basis at the 4* El Tope Hotel in Tenerife’s north coast, based on two sharing, with flights from London Luton departing on April 24.

For £392 per person, you can stay in a five-star hotel in Egypt.

Seven nights at the five-star, all-inclusive Jasmine Palace Resort and Spa in Hurghada, Egypt, departing on March 9 for £392 per person based on two people sharing.

