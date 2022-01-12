The man accused of torching South Africa’s parliament has been charged with terrorism.

Prosecutors want Zandile Mafe to be evaluated by a psychiatrist to see if he is fit to stand trial.

JOHANNESBURG is a city in South Africa.

Prosecutors in South Africa added a terrorism charge to a man accused of starting a fire that destroyed parts of the country’s parliament in Cape Town earlier this month.

The National Assembly, or lower chamber, was destroyed by a massive fire on Jan.

2, demolishing the iconic building’s roof and other parts

Zandile Mafe, 49, was arrested shortly after the fire for breaking into parliament prior to the fire and was charged with two counts of arson, housebreaking, and theft.

On Tuesday, Mafe made his second appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court to apply for bail, and the terrorism charge was added.

He was denied bail and remanded in Pollsmoor Prison until the end of February.

On November 11, he will have a psychiatric evaluation to see if he is capable of standing trial.

Due to the extensive damage to parliament, officials have been forced to find a new venue in Cape Town for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s annual State of the Nation (SONA) address, which is scheduled for February.

