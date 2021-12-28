The man shot while fleeing Las Vegas cops have agreed to pay him (dollar)525K.

Police in Las Vegas have agreed to pay $525,000 to a man who was shot while fleeing.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man who dropped a gun and ran naked from police before being shot by an officer outside a church in 2017 has accepted a (dollar)525,000 settlement, according to both sides.

Jason Funke’s Minneapolis lawyer, Jason Newville, confirmed a report in the Las Vegas Review-Journal about the Nov.

Officer Mark Hatten “unlawfully used excessive force against Funke” when he shot the then-25-year-old in August 2017, according to a June finding by US District Judge Richard Boulware II.

The department’s attorney, Craig Anderson, also confirmed the settlement in the case alleging constitutional rights violations, violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and unlawful assault and battery against Funke.

Anderson and a spokesman for the department, Officer Larry Hadfield, both declined to comment further.

Hatten was at the center of a (dollar)500,000 settlement with the mother of a 44-year-old man who died in December 2010 after Hatten shocked him with an electronic stun gun 10 times for more than 90 seconds during a struggle following a traffic stop, according to Newville.

According to court records, police were called to a church the day Funke was shot because he had sought counseling about his mental health, including suicidal thoughts, just days before.

Funke was “sitting naked in a meditation pose with a handgun in front of him” and money on the ground in front of the church, according to a church leader who called 911.

“‘Yes, this man is suicidal,’ he told the dispatcher.

In a June decision granting summary judgment on Funke’s excessive force claim against Hatten, Boulware noted, “I talked to him; he’s not making sense.”

Before Funke stood, took up the gun, and began pacing, at least six police officers arrived, with a police helicopter overhead.

“He’s starting to move,” Hatten said, holding a rifle in a position near other officers.

……

“I’ll give it a try.”

“It is undisputed that Funke did not threaten anyone with the gun directly or verbally, and that he did not commit any serious crime,” wrote Boulware.

“He hadn’t pointed the weapon at anyone or at himself.”

A different officer yelled at me…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.