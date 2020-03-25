The Man Who Created the Lego Minifig has Died

Sad news in the world of plastic bricks: Lego Chief Designer Jens Nygaard Knudsen, who was responsible for creating the iconic minifigure as well as some of the themes that have prevailed through the years – space and pirates to name just two – has died.

Knudsen was 78, and had worked at Lego through the eighties and nineties. BrickFanatics reports that he died on the 19th of February 2020.

Niels Milan Pedersen, a longstanding Lego designer who worked with Knudsen, says in a statement:

“It is with great sorrow and dismay that I must announce that an amazing man, the best colleague of many years, an unforgettable friend, the most loving husband, father, father in law and grandfather: Jens Nygaard Knudsen has passed away on 19th February 2020.

Among all those who have worked for, built with, and generally known and loved LEGO over the years Jens should be known and remembered as one of the most important designers ever. He was the man who created the LEGO Minifigure, he was behind all the classic themes: Space, Pirates, Castle, Trains and countless more besides. He was a leader and an inspired builder.

Few have ever had as much imagination and creative power as he and no one who has got to know, or simply met Jens will be able to forget his amazing, lovely and positive personality. LEGO fans around the world should know that perhaps the most important ever creator of the LEGO Universe is no more. Honour his memory. His equal no longer exists.”

What an incredible tribute to what was clearly an amazing man. A life spent playing with Lego is a life well lived. [BrickFanatics]