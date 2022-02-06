The man who left behind a (dollar)229,368 jackpot in Vegas that he had no idea he had won has been found.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada gambling regulators say they’ve tracked down an Arizona man who left Las Vegas without realizing he’d won a (dollar)229,368 slot machine jackpot during a recent visit.

Robert Taylor’s machine malfunctioned due to a “communication error,” and neither he nor the Treasure Island Hotel and Casino realized he’d won a progressive jackpot on January 31st.

After a review, the jackpot was confirmed, but Taylor had returned to Arizona and the casino was unable to identify him, according to the board’s statement.

After two weeks of reviewing surveillance video, conducting witness interviews, studying electronic purchase records, and reviewing ride-sharing data, the board said it was able to identify Taylor.

According to the board, it was critical to find Taylor in order to ensure that he was paid what he was owed and that public trust in the casino industry was maintained.

Taylor, whose hometown was not revealed, received word of his win on January.

According to the board, he was 28 and planned to collect this weekend at the casino.

The Associated Press sent a message to the casino seeking more information, but they did not respond right away.