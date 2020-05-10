The Marist school of Toledo celebrates its III Science Week from home

The Santa María Maristas school in Toledo celebrates its III Science Week from May 11 to 15. In previous editions, students prepared stands on different topics related to science (the Universe, the human body, etc.) and I know what they explained to students from other courses and to those who came to visit the fair. This is a highly appreciated activity in the center, enjoyed by both organizers and visitors, especially the little ones.

This year, due to current circumstances, the fair could not be held. However, instead of suspending it, it has been given a twist: “If people cannot visit the fair, why not bring the fair to people?” That question was the starting point to convert the traditional stands into videos that people could enjoy from the sofa at home.

The motto of this year is “Xperimentando” and the students of 4º of ESO of the scientific culture subject have prepared 15 different videos with a simple experiment in each one. Each video explains how to carry out the experiment (all can be done with materials that we all have at home) and ends with the scientific basis of that experience.

Promotions

With this activity, the aim is that students enjoy and have a good time while learning and developing their key skills; since they have chosen the experiments themselves, have carried out and explained them, and have edited the videos.

The videos will be released on the center’s YouTube channel, “Colegio Maristas Santa María”, from Monday 11 to Friday 15 at the rate of 3 videos per day. The premieres will be live and will take place at 09:00, 12:00 and 16:00. “We had a lot of fun doing the experiments and editing the videos, and we are very excited that colleagues from other courses do the experiments at home watching ours!” Says Pablo Villarrubia, one of the students who has participated in the creation of the fair.

We send you the poster of the activity and two YouTube links of examples of the mentioned videos that will be published on May 11 https://youtu.be/j4Q4NbLbxFE

https://youtu.be/Hgt3dMe1pa4. .