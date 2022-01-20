The market for a flat in Dennistoun with a stunning kitchen and a unique layout has opened.

Dennistoun flat with stunning kitchen and unique layout goes on the market in Glasgow.

There’s something special about this Armadale Street ground floor flat, which includes a large traditional kitchen and dining room, which is unusual for Glasgow tenements.

We’re suckers for a quirky flat, and this one in Dennistoun has wowed us!

It has one bedroom and one bathroom, as well as a large living room with views of Whitehill Gardens.

There’s a Kenwood dual fuel double oven range cooker with a 5 gas burner and all the bells and whistles, as well as a utility room and dining room.

It’s also an intriguing layout, with a bedroom that manages to fit everything you need – yes, that is a fitted wardrobe – and a dining room that doubles as a home office.

The close also comes with its own front garden and period features such as cornicing, wood paneling, and hardwood oak floors.

A roll-top’slipper bath’ with a rainfall shower is featured in the bathroom.

Please!

“Early viewing is strongly advised to avoid disappointment,” the agents Allen and Harris write.

For more information, go here.