The Married At First Sight brides changed their appearance before starring on the hit TV show

They’re the stars of Married At First Sight. But before appearing on season seven of Channel Nine’s reality hit, several of this year’s ‘brides’ looked dramatically different.

It appears with the prospect of impending fame, some even underwent dramatic makeovers to make a splash on the ratings juggernaut.

So much so, several of the show’s participants are completely unrecognisable from their former selves. While others – albeit a few – have remained the same.

The former drug addict has not been shy when it comes to addressing her enhancements – notably her breasts.

She told KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O Show last week that she couldn’t afford surgery in Australia because she’s just ‘a girl from the ‘burbs’.

‘I’m a girl from the ‘burbs. I spent $4,000 on my boobs. Went to Thailand,’ she said, beaming with pride.

In addition to her breast implants, Hayley also boasts an intricate sleeve tattoo on her right arm and another running down her right leg.

The financial analyst has had a dramatic transformation over the years which she revealed to husband Mikey Pembroke during their honeymoon.

She told him her beauty treatments include: Botox, fillers, waxing, laser, facials, massages, fat freezing, solarium visits and Invisalign.

According to NW she splashed out $30,000 on cosmetic procedures.

She also takes tanning drug Melanotan every day and regularly gets her hair and nails professionally done.

Law graduate and mother-of-two Stacey has undergone one of the biggest makeovers out of all of the ‘brides’.

Speaking to NW magazine on Monday about her mature look, Stacey jokingly claimed that her two sons, Kosta, four, and Kruz, three, have ‘aged her by about 20 years’.

Aside from regular Botox injections, she has also undergone a nose job, breast enhancement, tummy tuck and lip fillers.

She has also transformed her deep blonde tresses to a brighter blonde.

Mishel is one of the few ‘brides’ who actually appears more natural-looking now than in some of her older photos on her Instagram.

In a post from 2016, the Brisbane-based school teacher had slightly fuller lips and shorter, darker hair.

Now the mother-of-two has a chic balayage hairstyle that frames her ageless visage.

Before making an appearance on MAFS, bodybuilder Cathy had brunette tresses and a natural looking, youthful visage.

In an old Instagram photo, the reality TV star has an almost Meghan Markle-like look with long brunette hair, pink blushed cheeks, nude lips and a dramatic smokey eye.

Another old photo shows Cathy with long, platinum blonde hair dressed in a nurses costume likely as part of a Halloween party.

Now, Cathy boasts long blonde tresses with a plumper lips and cheeks.

NW also reported that she spent $20,000 on procedures including a nose job, lip fillers, a brow lift, Botox and a boob job.

The Adelaide-based bartender was seemingly a fan of the always-fashionable bold red lip look back in 2018.

And it seems the brunette beauty has swapped over-lining her pout for a visibly plumper, more longer-lasting look with lip filler.

Tash also appears to have a more taut visage these days, particularly around her eyes.

Vanessa still looks remarkably similar to how she appeared back in 2016.

The main difference to her appearance is her hair, which is now longer and much darker than it once was.

The raven-haired stunner boasts the same trim and toned figure – in particularly her gym-honed abs which can be seen in the cut out details of both dresses.

She’s openly admitted to feeling insecure about her appearance, but Connie is one of the more natural looking ‘brides’.

Over the years, the brunette beauty has maintained her trademark long and luscious brunette tresses.

But photos on her Instagram from 2017 show her with a lighter hue of brown hair, glasses and a septum piercing.

The mother-of-two is another bride who appears to have kept the same natural appearance.

Photos from Instagram dating back to 2019 show the brunette beauty with the same glowing complexion and a blonde balayage hairstyle.

Now the sassy singleton has a wholesome look with chocolate, shoulder-length tresses cascading down her shoulders.

Tash’s bride Amanda also appears to have maintained a natural look with seemingly no cosmetic enhancements on her face.

She has however gone under an incredible physical transformation as a bodybuilder and weight trainer.

Amanda documented her fitness journey on Instagram last year and flaunted her bulging biceps in a previous photo.

The real estate agent also appears to have kept her natural and striking looks.

Photos from when she competed in the Miss Diaspora pageant in Perth back in 2015 show with the same youthful visage.

Now it seems the stunner has maintained her appearance, only accentuating her features with makeup.