The mascot of the Pennsylvania school district has been restored, and the word “red” has been reinstated in the district’s name.

The mascot of the Pennsylvania school district has been reinstated, and the word “red” has been reinstated in the district’s name.

The Centre Daily Times (State College, Pa.) (TNS) has an article by Keely Doll.

BELLEFONTE — The Bellefonte Area School District will revert to its previous name, the “Red Raiders,” about nine months after making a major change.

The Bellefonte school board voted late Tuesday night to overturn two motions passed in April 2021 concerning the district’s controversial nickname and use of Native American imagery.

Following a spirited public debate, the decision was reached after a nearly four-hour board meeting.

The two resolutions passed 6-2, one to rescind the removal of Native American imagery and the other to rescind the motion to remove “red” from the district’s nickname.

Julie Fitzgerald and Donna Smith voted against restoring the Native American images to the board.

The motion to reinstate the word “red” in the district’s name was defeated by Fitzgerald and Marie Perini.

The mascot for the district has changed several times over the years.

The original mascot, a Native American in a tribal headdress, was made a secondary mascot in 2015, and a red block “B” became the primary logo.

The board voted 8-1 in April to remove Native American imagery from the district’s logo and 6-3 to drop the word “red” from the name.

After candidates from the Win 4 Bellefonte ticket — Andrea Royer, Jeff Steiner, Jack Bechdel II, and Jon Guizar — swept the school board election in November, a new board has been installed.

People expressed their concerns during public comment on Tuesday, as they have since a petition to replace the “harmful” name and imagery reignited the long-running debate in June 2020, when a petition to replace the “harmful” name and imagery reignited the long-running debate.

Approximately ten people spoke out against the decision to reverse the changes made the previous year.

“You have been presented with overwhelming and factual research on this injustice and inequity for the last few years,” Kathy Fletcher of Walker Township told the board via Zoom.

“White culture must stop making irresponsible and ignorant use of Native American or indigenous symbolism.

Your students are unaware of the tribes or nations that these individuals claim to be honoring.

This is both incorrect and offensive in the context of the region.”

Those in favor of the decision argued — about five people spoke during public comment —

