The Masked Singer clues indicate that Hedgehog is theatrical legend Alfie Boe

Fans of The Masked Singer are certain that they have guessed Queen Bee and octopus correctly but the big question on everyones lips, who an earth is behind the mask of Hedgehog?

Could the Masked Singer’s Hedgehog be Britain’s best kept secret since the Stig on Top Gear?

With most characters on the show, having been unmasked already, spectators are eager to understand who the remaining three finalists are on the UK’s greatest game of guess who.

Viewers seem to believe that they have already correctly guessed the final seemingly female contestants Queen Bee and Octopus but the nation seems to still be divided when it comes to the identification of the mystically cool and slightly theatrical Hedgehog.

Spectators of the show have took to social media with their thoughts, sharing that Queen Bee could possibly be Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts and Octopus is thought to be operatic bombshell Katherine Jenkins.

Fans are dying to know who the woodland creature is but we’re pretty sure we’ve got this one sussed, especially with the recent revelations and hints that have landed.

With the final upon us this weekend and the nation all jumping on the guessing bandwagon, we thought we’d helpfully address the clues that seem to imply that Hedgehog is no other than West End legend Alfie Boe.

Hedgehog took the audience by storm with his debut on The Masked Singer with a Little Mix hit, although Jonathan Ross commented mid-flow that he sounded like “rapping dad”.

Like the nation, the panel were completely divided, blasting different views of who they believed to be behind the nocturnal creature’s mask.

The judging panel had split views, Jonathan Ross said he thought it may be actor Sir Ian McKellen, while Rita Ora had a contradictory stance, opting for comedian Jack Whitehall.

Fitness fanatic Davina McCall, spotted quickly that the Hedgehog seemed to appear “quite theatrical” and “posh”, with that she took a wild guess and suggested David Thewlis.

American panellist Ken Jeong has been steadfast from show one that Eddie Izzard will be the legend behind the mask due to the way he held his microphone.

Many viewers are convinced that Hedgehog is in fact musical theatre legend Michael Ball, however, we are convinced that close chum Alfie Boe will be unmasked on Saturday night instead.

The clues provided so far could indicate that the spiny mammal could be Alfi Boe – a bit posh, mostly “active at night”, more introverted than you might expect, most happy on stage, can’t wait to have a ball, died at 8.30 every night and a connection with stage shows such as Phantom of the Opera and Hairspray.

Alfie Boe OBE is an English tenor and actor, performing in musical theatre and once shared a Tony Award with the other members of the cast of Baz Luhrmann’s 2002 revival of La Bohème in 2003.

The English star is best known for his role as Jean Valjean in the box office smash musical Les Misérables, with the character Jean Valijean death taking place ‘every night’ under the Bishop’s candlesticks.

Some fans were almost certain that the version of Take That’s ‘Shine’ also sounded suspiciously like Mr Boe.

The singer and actor also performed in Sweeney Todd and is currently playing Edna Turnblad in Hairspray at the London Coliseum.

Although, recently Alfie did try to throw fans off the scent, when he became a guest host on The One Show, when a joke broke out suggesting the star was “prickly” just like a Hedgehog and the actor mimed to the camera “it’s not me”.

Alfie and Michael Ball have also teamed up to release albums together – perhaps his surname isn’t Ball but maybe he is referring to his chum Michael instead?

Due to all of the of the identifying factors, we therefore say, in the true style of the show’s American judge Ken Jeong, welcome to The Masked Singer stage Alfie Boe.

Tune in for The Masked Singer final on Saturday 15th February on ITV.