The Masked Singer identity rumours debunked by body language expert

The Masked Singer’s The Hedgehog, The Octopus and The Unicorn true identities could be revealed

The Masked Singer has been baffling the nation for weeks now, as viewers try to work out which celebrities are disguised in the weird and wonderful costumes.

So far, viewers think they might have worked out the celebs inside characters like The Hedgehog, The Octopus and The Unicorn.

Speaking exclusively to Daily Star Online, Adrianne Carter, the UK’s foremost expert on facial expressions, emotion and behaviour, revealed whether the rumours are true.

Below is her verdict on this year’s hottest contenders…

Funnyman Jason Manford has been pegged as The Hedgehog for viewers – even though he denied the rumours on GMB.

Unfortunately, Adrienne felt the comedian is an unlikely hedgehog after watching a 2017 clip of Jason singing onstage.

Body language expert Adrienne admitted there’s a just four in 10 chance of the judges finding Jason in the prickly suit.

She said: “The hedgehog is more expressive and expansive in his gestures than Jason Manford appears to be. However, this could be because the hedgehog is hidden and so feels more confident.”

A whole host of female celebs have been doing the rounds when it comes to guessing The Octopus’ identity, but Ashely Roberts’ name has topped the list.

Appearing on Heart FM with Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston, the Pussycat Doll awkwardly swerved questions about the show.

Reading into her body language, Adrienne said: “Ashley does a couple of winks in this clip – people normally wink when they have a secret they don’t want to share but want others to know they have a secret…”

It looks like Ashley could be our octopus!

Dancing on Ice judge John Barrowman has never shied away from the limelight, leading to speculation he could be the showman inside The Unicorn suit.

When pressed about a potential appearance on the show by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, John potentially gave away more than he realised.

Casting her expert opinion on whether John is the man in the suit, Adrienne said: “Yes he could be, he looks uncomfortable and his sentence structure is adapted ‘you’d have to rip it out of my closet (hesitation very slight) if I had it…’.”

The Masked Singer continues tonight at 7pm on ITV.