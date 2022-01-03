The mass and size of a meteor that shook suburban Pittsburgh on New Year’s Day have been released.

PITTSBURGH — Scientists have estimated the size and mass of an exploding meteor that shook suburban Pittsburgh on New Year’s Day.

According to NASA’s Meteor Watch social media site, a nearby infrasound station recorded the meteor’s blast wave as it disintegrated, allowing an estimate of the energy released to be 30 tons of TNT.

Officials said that a “reasonable assumption” of the meteor’s speed of about 45,000 miles per hour would allow a “ballpark” estimate of its size of about a yard in diameter and a mass of about half a ton.

They claimed that if it hadn’t been for the cloudy weather, it would have been easily visible in the daytime sky — perhaps 100 times brighter than the full moon.

A flash was recorded over Washington County shortly before 11:30 a.m., according to National Weather Service meteorologist Shannon Hefferan.

Officials said it was caused by a meteor “falling through the atmosphere” on Saturday, and Hefferan said a similar event happened in September.

Residents in the South Hills and other areas reported hearing a loud noise and experiencing swaying and rattling in their homes.

Officials in Allegheny County said there was no seismic activity and no thunder or lightning.

