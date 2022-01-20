The mayor of New York City will exchange his first paycheck for Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The mayor of New York City will convert his first paycheck into Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Eric Adams will be the first to receive a check on Friday.

WASHINGTON, DC

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced on Thursday that his first paycheck will be converted into Bitcoin and Ethereum.

On Friday, he’ll get his money.

“We want New York to be the center of cryptocurrency and other financial innovations,” Adams said in a statement.

“Being at the forefront of such innovation will help us create jobs, improve our economy, and maintain our status as a global magnet for talent.”

Adams’ pay will be converted to cryptocurrency automatically by Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange in the United States.

In November, the then-mayor-elect stated that he would accept cryptocurrency for his first three paychecks.

“Just wait!” Adams predicted in November, “NYC will be the epicenter of the cryptocurrency industry and other rapidly growing, innovative industries!”

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at a price of (dollar)43,100.