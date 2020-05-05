The mayor of Teculután and his bodyguards are assassinated after shooting the car in which they were traveling 100 times

The mayor of the Guatemalan municipality of Teculután (Guatemala), César Augusto Paz Castañeda, was killed on Monday in an armed attack with his two bodyguards when he was traveling in his vehicle.

A source from the Municipality of Teculután, located 122 kilometers east of the Guatemalan capital in the department of Zacapa, confirmed to Efe the death of Mayor Paz Castañeda, 64, who was sworn in on January 14.

The armed attack occurred 45 kilometers from the municipality of Gualán, where the president, Alejandro Giammattei, was on a working tour for the coronavirus. According to local media, the car they were traveling in received up to a hundred shots.

Congresswoman Evelyn Morataya, from the same political organization that brought Paz Castañeda to the mayor’s office, the National Welfare party, published on her Twitter account her “dismay and sadness” at receiving the news “of the violent death of the mayor of Teculután, Zacapa ».

According to Morataya, former first lady of the nation (2000-2004), Paz was “a mayor who was very committed to his people and was doing a great job. A great loss to the life of César Augusto Paz. Resignation to his family ».

The last public activity of the mayor of Teculután happened this morning, when he met with collaborators from the municipality to follow up on the coronavirus issue.

Guatemala, along with El Salvador and Honduras, forms one of the most violent regions in Latin America and the planet, according to official figures.

This Central American nation has accounted for 60,000 murders in the last decade, although according to records from various sources the record is less than in the first ten years of this century.

During the first four months of 2020, authorities have confirmed an even more drastic decrease in necropsies for violent deaths compared to last year, with a decline of 32 percent. .