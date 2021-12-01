The McClure Company has a new majority shareholder.

The majority owner of McClure Company has changed.

McClure Company Inc., a mechanical contracting and energy services firm based in Susquehanna Township, is now majority owned by the Sojitz Corporation of America, a global trading company with headquarters in New York and Tokyo.

On Tuesday, the transaction took place.

Under the new ownership agreement, McClure Company will continue to operate as a private company, with no impact on employees or customers.

“We are the same company,” Chip Brown, president of McClure, said in a news release. “We have the same management team, offices, and president.”

The McClure Company’s entire workforce will remain in place, ensuring no interruption in operations.”

Sojitz Corporation of America makes investments in global infrastructure, energy, and environmentally friendly businesses.

“Sojitz is well-positioned to strengthen and expand McClure’s energy services platform, an area where they have demonstrated significant growth and performance, particularly in the promising markets of renewables and power projects,” said Shu Takeoka, assistant director of Sojitz Corporation of America, in a statement.

Mechanical construction, engineering, maintenance, and energy services are all available from McClure.

Harrisburg, State College, Williamsport, Wilkes-Barre, and Pittsburgh are all served by the 58-year-old company.

In addition, McClure has a location in Westminster, Maryland.

–Industry News

Daniel Urie can be found on Twitter as @DanielUrie2018 and on Facebook as @DanielUrie2018.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https