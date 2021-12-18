The meaning of each level of the UK alert system is explained, as well as whether or not it leads to new restrictions.

Following the rise of the Omicron variant, the UK has reached level 4 of the Covid alert system, its second highest rating.

The alert level has been raised for the first time since May, with health officials stating that the new strain poses a “significant” threat to the NHS.

The change was announced on Sunday, just before Boris Johnson gave a televised address warning of a “tidal wave” of Omicron cases in the UK.

In an effort to combat the variant, the Prime Minister announced an emergency roll-out of the booster jab, with everyone over the age of 18 being invited to get it starting this week.

It comes just a week after England implemented new measures on face masks, working from home, and Covid passports as part of its winter Covid Plan B.

But how does the alert level fit into the context, and does it pave the way for more restrictions?

In May of last year, Mr Johnson unveiled the Covid alert system.

It was created to track how quickly the UK emerged from its first nationwide lockdown.

Its recommendations place coronavirus threat levels on a one-to-five scale, with five (red) being the most serious and one (green) being the least serious.

The R rate and the overall number of coronavirus cases in the country inform the system, especially when new variants like Omicron are discovered.

“That Covid alert level will tell us how tough we have to be in our social-distancing measures – the lower the level, the fewer the measures,” the PM explained when the levels were first announced.

We’ll have to be tougher and stricter as the level rises.”

The following is a list of what each level of the alert system means:

Because of the threat posed by the Omicron strain, the UK’s four chief medical officers, NHS chiefs, and the UK Health Security Agency have recommended raising the level for the first time since May.

