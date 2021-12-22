The meaning of the name of the Christmas bank holiday, Boxing Day, is explained.

What we can say is that the name “Boxing Day” has nothing to do with boxing or the practice of placing unwanted Christmas gifts in boxes.

Boxing Day means different things to different people, whether it’s a day to sleep off the effects of overindulging during the holidays, a chance to score a high-street bargain, or a day to watch endless football.

Because the Omicron variant continues to cause havoc, this year’s edition may be affected by Covid restrictions, but hopefully you’ll be able to commemorate the day however you want.

While Boxing Day is usually a UK bank holiday, because it falls on a Sunday this year, the day off has been moved to Tuesday, December 28 (with the Christmas Day bank holiday on Monday, December 27).

But what about its name? There are a variety of theories about its origins, and while some are categorically false, there isn’t a single correct answer – here’s everything you need to know.

The term “Boxing Day,” according to the Oxford English Dictionary, dates from the mid-eighteenth century and refers to the custom of giving “Christmas boxes” to tradespeople such as postmen and servants after Christmas Day.

These boxes, which Samuel Pepys mentions in his diary entry for December 19, 1663, contained gifts given in appreciation for their services throughout the year.

This custom is thought to date back to the Middle Ages, and may have begun with churches arranging alms collection boxes for those in need to be opened on St Stephen’s Day.

The Feast of St Stephen, which is commemorated in the Christmas carol Good King Wenceslas, about a benevolent monarch giving alms to the poor, is celebrated on December 26 in Western Christianity and a day later in Eastern Christianity.

There’s also a theory that hardworking domestic staff were given the day off after serving their bosses a Christmas dinner, and were sent home with a box of gifts, bonuses, and sometimes leftovers from the holiday feast.

In the United Kingdom, Boxing Day has been declared a national holiday.

