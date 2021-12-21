The meaning of the Winter Solstice in 2021: What the shortest day of the year means, as well as Stonehenge celebrations

What does the shortest day of the year mean in 2021, and how are Stonehenge celebrations explained?

For pagans, the winter solstice is a particularly significant day, with many gathering at Stonehenge to commemorate it.

Today is the shortest day of the year, which means that mornings and evenings will gradually become lighter once more.

The stones are thought to have been placed with care to frame the sunset on the shortest day of the year.

While the solstice marks the beginning of the astronomical winter season, it is also known as midwinter because the days grow longer after it passes and the countdown to spring begins.

This year’s astronomical winter season will last until Sunday, March 20, 2022, the date of the Northern Hemisphere’s vernal equinox.

Winter begins on December 1 every year, according to the meteorological definition, which divides the year into four seasons of three full months each based on the Gregorian calendar.

The summer solstice, which occurs around June 20 and has become associated with Stonehenge and paganism, is the astronomical calendar’s longest day and the start of summer.

Spring and autumn begin on the equinoxes in March and September, respectively.

These are the two times during the year when the equator is closest to the sun, resulting in 12 hours of daylight for the entire world.

The winter solstice has been associated with rituals and celebrations since the dawn of time, with Christmas traditions originating as astronomical observances.

The origins of Christmas trees and wreaths, for example, can be traced back to the 12-day pagan festival of “Yule,” which celebrated the solstice.

The early Germanic peoples of Northern Europe celebrated the festival to commemorate the return of the sun, heralding the coming of better times.

Celtic druids would celebrate the winter solstice by cutting mistletoe and lighting a “yule log,” which was thought to ward off darkness and evil spirits.

The Romans had a similar celebration called Saturnalia (in honor of the god Saturn), which began on December 17 and lasted for a week.

