The meeting between Ukraine’s president and Germany’s foreign minister has been postponed.

The meeting between Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has been postponed.

Ukraine’s foreign minister says the meeting was called off due to the president’s busy schedule.

In the midst of rising tensions with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky canceled a meeting with Germany’s foreign minister, who was in Kyiv for an official visit.

Due to the president’s busy schedule, Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, confirmed that Zelensky’s meeting with Annalena Baerbock did not take place.

The meeting was canceled at the last minute, according to Baerbock, because French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, with whom she was scheduled to meet the Ukrainian president, had to cancel at the last minute.

“It’s perfectly normal for my schedule here to have been adjusted to this new situation,” she explained.

The meeting, according to Germany’s N24 television channel, did not take place as a result of the Ukrainian side’s initiative.

According to government figures, Germany is one of Ukraine’s largest donors, having provided nearly €1.83 billion ((dollar)2.09 billion) in development aid since 2014.

However, Germany’s opposition to military aid to Ukraine continues to be a source of contention, and Ukrainian politicians have been vocal in their criticism.

So far, Berlin has declined Ukraine’s requests for weapons, citing Germany’s strict arms export policy and arguing that supplying weapons would exacerbate regional military tensions.

Russia recently amassed over 100,000 troops near Ukraine, raising fears that the Kremlin is planning another military offensive against its former Soviet ally.

Moscow, on the other hand, has denied that it is planning an invasion and claims that its troops are training there.

The Kremlin also issued a list of security demands to the West, including the withdrawal of troops from some ex-Soviet states and assurances that Ukraine and Georgia will not join NATO.

Last month, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that NATO allies are willing to meet with Russia to discuss issues raised by Moscow, but that the alliance “will not compromise on the fundamental principles upon which Euro-Atlantic security is based.”