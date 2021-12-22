The men of Memphis set a world record by barbecuing for nearly two days in a row.

Men from Memphis set a world record by barbecuing for nearly two days in a row.

Talk about putting in long hours.

After barbecuing for almost two days straight, a group of friends from Memphis, Tennessee, set a Guinness World Record.

The Patterson Pitmasters set out on a meat-filled journey to beat the previous record set by a group of Italians, who clocked in at around 40 hours and 53 seconds of nonstop barbecuing, according to the Daily Memphian.

The Patterson Pitmasters managed to set a new record by beating the Italians’ by one hour, 59 minutes, and seven seconds after throwing various goodies on the grill (the proceeds of which were donated to charity) during an all-weekend bonanza.

Robert Hammons, one of the Pitmasters, told ABC 24 Local Memphis, “It was awesome.”

“Everyone seemed to be having a good time.

It was an incredible adventure.”

Rob Stukenborg, according to a separate ABC 24 Local Memphis report, was the “brains” behind the operation, having submitted the record application to Guinness for approval.

The team has yet to hear back from the organization regarding the validity of their barbecue.

Regardless, the Pitmasters’ barbecuing has evolved into more than just a means of preparing delectable food: the men used it to bond during the COVID-19 pandemic, with Hammons stating, “We all just got real into grilling, tried different things, and we saw this record and knew we could just crush it.”

Pork shoulder, belly, and tenderloins; chicken quarters and thighs; ribs; tri-tip steak; salmon; ducks; bologna; and bratwurst were among the Pitmasters’ favorite barbecue dishes.

All of the leftover food was given away.