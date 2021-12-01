The Menorah should be lit; the mask mandate should be reinstated; and Dr.

Menorah lighting; mask mandate reinstated; Dr.

Pennsylvania, good morning.

What you should know: On Wednesday, December 1st, the U.S. Department of Agriculture will release a report on

1st of January 2021

The weather for today

The temperature was 47 degrees Fahrenheit in the morning and 41 degrees Fahrenheit in the afternoon.

It’s mostly cloudy today.

Today’s image

The largest Menorah in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, is lit.

The event, which was sponsored by Chabad-Lubavitch, featured musical entertainment, dancing, children’s activities, Chanukah gifts, latkes, and sufganiyot, traditional Chanukah foods.

Sean Simmers

Domestic violence: Policymakers and law enforcement officials hope to use Gianna and Aaminah Vicosa’s tragic deaths as a case study for what we can learn in the future to save the children of another family.

Gov. Tom Corbett has been reinstated by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Until arguments can be held in December, Tom Wolf’s mask mandate will apply to schools.

a.

One justice objected to the decision.

Dr. Oz is running in the race.

Following Mehmet Oz’s announcement that he will run for Pennsylvania’s open US Senate seat, his talk show has been canceled in a number of markets, including Philadelphia.

Two Dauphin County prison guards resigned a week after an inmate under their supervision escaped from Harrisburg Hospital.

On Sunday, she was apprehended.

Police in Harrisburg announced Tuesday that they have charged a 14-year-old in connection with the death of his friend in an accidental shooting.

Penn State University is located in State College, Pennsylvania.

Brent Pry, the Nittany Lions’ long-time defensive coordinator, has left to become the head coach of the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Franklin said he’ll “always be a fan” of Pry in a statement.

Governor Mifflin’s top running back, Nicholas Singleton, looks back on his high school career and hopes to make an immediate impact in State College.

