The Met confirms that unless the Sue Gray report indicates criminal wrongdoing, police will not investigate the No 10 parties.

The Metropolitan Police confirms that they will not investigate the No 10 parties unless the Sue Gray report suggests criminal wrongdoing.

It came as the head of the civil servants’ union warned that because Ms Gray’s investigation is ‘limited,’ it is up to ‘the PM himself’ to decide his fate.

Unless the Sue Gray inquiry finds evidence that the law was broken, police will not investigate the alleged No 10 parties.

Scotland Yard said in a statement that it does not “normally” investigate historic breaches of Covid-19 regulations, but that it might do so if “significant evidence suggesting a breach of the regulations becomes available.”

Ms Gray, the Second Permanent Secretary in the Cabinet Office, is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Service, which is in contact with the Cabinet Office.

According to the statement, if she “identifies evidence of potentially criminal behavior, it will be forwarded to the Metropolitan Police Service for further consideration.”

It came as the head of the civil servants’ union warned that because Ms Gray’s investigation is “limited,” it will be up to “the Prime Minister himself” to decide his fate over the No 10 parties.

According to Dave Penman, general secretary of the FDA union, Ms Gray is under political pressure to decide on Boris Johnson’s future as leader.

“The concern here is that so much political pressure has been put on her when it will not be her decision whether the Prime Minister stays or goes, or even if the Prime Minister has breached the ministerial code – only the Prime Minister can launch an investigation into himself, and that’s the system’s flaws,” he told the BBC’s World at One.

“People need to understand what Sue can and cannot do,” he added.

“What she has been tasked with […] is to establish the facts, examine the events that occurred, including attendance, and examine the guidance that was in place.”

“And, while it’s a little clearer now what happens if civil servants break the rules, it’s still unclear what will happen if ministers or the Prime Minister break the rules, because it’s ultimately up to the PM.”

Mr Johnson asked Ms Gray to look into claims of parties being held in Downing Street during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

After admitting to attending, the PM is facing calls to resign.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Police will not investigate No 10 parties unless Sue Gray report suggests criminal wrongdoing, Met confirms