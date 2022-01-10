The Met Office has issued a flood warning due to heavy rains and winds, and the UK weather forecast predicts the wettest January on record.

FLOODING is expected to hit the UK in the coming days as an Arctic blast approaches, bringing heavy rain, gale-force winds, and freezing overnight temperatures with it.

As a dreary January settles in, torrential rain swept across the country yesterday, with more rain forecast for this evening.

After flood warnings were issued across the UK today, the bookies have reduced the number of days in January to 52, making it the wettest January on record.

“With more miserable weather on the way,” said Ladbrokes’ Alex Apati, “there’s every chance this month breaks January records for all the wrong reasons.”

“Mostly cloudy, cloud thick enough for some rain or drizzle at times, primarily in the north and west,” according to the Met Office’s forecast for today.

The southeast will be mostly dry, with some brighter spells.

Sunday was a little cooler.”

The odds on this being the wettest January in history have been slashed by Ladbrokes.

After recent snowfall melted and raised water levels, water cascades down the face of Derwent Dam in Derbyshire this morning.

During WWII, 617 Squadron, the “Dam Busters,” used the Dam to practice low-level flying in preparation for Operation Chastise.

According to the Met Office, there will be a few foggy or frosty spots in the east today.

“It will be a mostly cloudy day across the UK on Monday as rain and mild air push eastwards throughout the day,” said Annie Shuttleworth, a Met Office forecaster.

“Further west, in central and western areas, a cloudy night with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, which could persist into Monday morning, with some hill snow in Scotland’s far north.”

“We’re in for some dryer weather, but also some colder nights and foggy nights,” says the forecaster.

Frost and fog are also expected for the end of the week, with freezing fog rolling across the country, causing major delays for commuters, according to a Met Office spokesperson.

Meanwhile, three flood alerts have been issued across the southwest of England, following eleven flood alerts issued over the weekend.

Conditions, according to the Met Office

