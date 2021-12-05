The Met Office has issued a snow alert for Glasgow, warning of heavy snowfall and travel disruption.

The Met Office has issued a snow warning for Glasgow, predicting heavy snowfall and travel disruption.

On Tuesday, between 11 a.m. and midnight, a yellow weather warning will be in effect for central Scotland and parts of northern England, with forecasters predicting travel delays on roads, rail, and air.

A heavy snow warning has been issued by the Met Office.

On Tuesday, between 11 a.m. and midnight, the alert will be in effect for central Scotland, including Glasgow and its environs, as well as parts of northern England.

It is likely to cause travel disruption, according to the weather service.

“A band of rain will turn to snow across Northern England and Scotland on Tuesday,” according to the forecast.

2-5 cm of snow is expected to fall across the region, but in some areas, such as the Southern Uplands and Highlands, this could reach 10 cm.

Strong southeasterly winds will also cause snow drifting in some areas, especially over the highest routes, further reducing visibility.”

