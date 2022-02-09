The Met Office has issued a snow shower warning and a travel disruption alert for Glasgow.

The yellow weather warning will be in effect from 4 p.m. today (February 9) until 11 a.m. tomorrow, warning of ice patches and’snow showers causing some travel disruption.’

“Showers will fall as snow to very low levels on Wednesday evening and night,” it says.

Above 200 meters, snow accumulations of 2-5 cm are possible, with up to 10 cm possible on some of the highest routes above 400 meters.

“Slight slushy falls, as well as a risk of icy surfaces, are possible at lower levels before the snow becomes more confined to high ground on Thursday morning.”

Expect the following in Glasgow and the surrounding Strathclyde area: