The Met Office has issued a warning for FREEZING fog as a bitter Arctic chill at Christmas, paving the way for a’snow bomb,’ according to the UK weather forecast.

Britain will be battered by a’snow bomb,’ severe gales, and heavy rain during the final’major’ storm of 2021.

While most people aren’t expecting a white Christmas, the harsh weather is expected to arrive two days later, on December 27.

Following the passage of Storms Arwen and Barra earlier this month, much of the country is experiencing unseasonably warm weather, with temperatures reaching 14 degrees Celsius in recent days.

The post-Christmas’snow bomb,’ according to Netweather.tv, will send temperatures plummeting again in the first of FIVE more storms before the end of the winter.

Meanwhile, a freezing fog warning has been issued for a large area of the country between Middlesbrough and Southend-on-Sea.

Drivers will have poor visibility due to “stubborn and dense fog” that is expected to linger.

The temperature will then plummet, with a low of -1C expected in London on Tuesday.

Many areas will experience frost early next week, before rain and snow arrive.

“The chances of a white Christmas aren’t too low,” according to a Met Office official.

From the Atlantic, cold air will collide with rain clouds, potentially creating ideal snow conditions.

He said it’s too early to rule out the possibility of the blast turning into sleet or rain instead.

Temperatures have dropped to a bone-chilling -6C, which could mean a white Christmas for Britons.

Today, the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning, warning the public to brace themselves for “more unsettled weather” next week, according to forecasters.

And, according to one forecaster, if a specific weather system develops in the coming days, some areas could see up to 10 inches of snow on Christmas Day.

Aberdeen, with odds of 52, is the city most likely to be blanketed in the white stuff.

Edinburgh and Glasgow, the two most important Scottish cities, are next in line, both priced at 31.

Newcastle, also at 31, is the English destination with the best chance of snow, followed by Leeds, at 72.

Belfast, Northern Ireland, is next in the betting, with a 51 percent chance of seeing snow on December 25.

The next three major English cities, Manchester, Birmingham, and Bristol, are all ranked 51 by bookmakers.

In the market, they are slightly ahead of London (112).

Liverpool (61) and Cardiff (132) are the two cities with the lowest chances of getting a new coat on Christmas morning.

Today is expected to be another gloomy day.

Misty patches will linger for the majority of the day, with drizzle strewn across the landscape…

