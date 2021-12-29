The Met Office has issued a warning that after the ‘warmest New Year’s Eve on record,’ SNOW will sweep the UK in an Arctic blast of -11°C.

The Met Office has issued a warning that after the ‘warmest New Year’s Eve on record,’ SNOW will sweep Britain in an Arctic blast of -11°C.

Forecasters predict that Britain will ring in 2022 after the warmest New Year’s Eve on record, but that snow will fall soon after as an Arctic blast sweeps the country.

This week is expected to be “exceptionally mild,” with temperatures reaching a high of 15 degrees Celsius on Friday – significantly higher than April’s average of 14 degrees Celsius.

Almost 50 flood warnings have been issued across the United Kingdom as river banks have burst following heavy rains ahead of a hot New Year’s Eve.

Surprisingly, the weather on the south coast and in the south-east will be just as pleasant as it is in Athens, Madrid, and Rhodes.

And, if forecasts are correct, it will be hotter in those areas than the 14.8C record set in Colwyn Bay, North Wales, in 2011.

On New Year’s Eve, the south was drier, but the north was still drizzling.

On New Year’s Day, the weather will be brighter with a few showers before rain returns on Sunday.

There will be some rain on Friday morning, but the weather will become drier later in the day.

Bright and breezy throughout the weekend, with the possibility of heavy, blustery showers, especially on Sunday.

Tonight's MINIMUM temperatures are as follows:

They’re significantly higher than what we’d expect to see during the day in late (hashtag)December.

In December, England's highest minimum temperature was 13.7°C.

Scotland’s heavy showers pass, and many northern areas become dry with sunny intervals.

Further south, the sky is cloudier, with rain and drizzle mainly in western areas.

Once again, it’s very mild.

When visibility is severely reduced, motorists must use dipped headlights, according to the Highway Code.

When you can’t see for more than 100 meters (328 feet) ahead of you, it’s considered reduced visibility.

If you are stopped by police for failing to use the appropriate dipped lights when visibility is reduced, you could be fined £50 on the spot.

When using front or rear fog lights, drivers should be cautious because they can have a dangerous impact on other drivers.

As the mercury rockets up and down, forecasters have predicted a “topsy-turvy” week.

On December 31, temperatures on the south coast and in the south-east will be as warm as they are in Athens, Madrid, and Rhodes.

And, if forecasts are correct, it will be hotter in those areas than the 14.8C record set in Colwyn Bay, north Wales, in 2011.

It’s 4-5 odds that it’ll be hot for this time of year, according to bookmakers, with Coral’s John Hill telling punters:…

