The Met Office has issued a warning that temperatures will DROP to -11°C after a tropical plume brings the ‘warmest New Year’s Eve on record’ to the UK.

The Met Office warns that temperatures will drop to -11°C after a tropical plume brings the ‘warmest New Year’s Eve on record,’ according to the latest UK weather forecast.

Forecasters predict that Britain will usher in 2022 after the warmest New Year’s Eve on record, but much of the country is currently under flood warnings.

This week will be “exceptionally mild,” with temperatures reaching a high of 15°C on Friday, which will be warmer than April’s average of 14°C.

Almost 50 flood warnings have been issued across the United Kingdom as river banks have burst following heavy rains ahead of a hot New Year’s Eve.

Surprisingly, the weather on the south coast and in the south-east will be as pleasant as it is in Athens, Madrid, and Rhodes.

And, if forecasts are correct, it will be hotter in those areas than the 14.8C record set in Colwyn Bay, north Wales, in 2011.

People can look forward to the Spring Equinox, which marks the start of the Spring season, when they are ready for the Winter season to officially end.

The Summer Solstice will then signal the end of Spring and the arrival of hot, sunny Summer weather until the next seasonal change.

Remembering the seasonal equinoxes and solstices is essential for determining what season you are in.

Although different weather conditions exist in many parts of the world prior to the solstices and equinoxes, the dates are important to know when the four seasons begin officially.

This period could begin with a brief settled spell, which would bring cooler and drier weather but also an increased risk of overnight fog and frost.

Milder but more unsettled weather will return later in the month, bringing with it the risks of strong winds and heavy rain.

It’s not a good idea, and you should avoid it if at all possible.

Leaving your car engine running before you start driving doesn’t help the engine; instead, it increases your fuel consumption and emissions.

In the winter, vehicles older than 20 years must be warmed up before driving.

However, because most modern engines adjust their temperature to match, car experts recommend not leaving your car running for more than 30 seconds before driving.

With harsh weather and snow in many parts of the country, your battery and electrical system may be stressed.

When it’s cold outside, it takes more effort for a car’s engine to “turn over,” putting additional strain on the battery and starter motor.

Furthermore, cold weather has a significant impact on the amount of energy your battery can send to the starter motor in the first place.

Heavy #rain becoming confined to northern Scotland this afternoon and staying chilly here 🌧️ Turning much drier elsewhere with bright or #sunny spells 🌤️ Windy in most areas with coastal #gales in the west. However, it will be an exceptionally mild day for December for most📈 pic.twitter.com/HzVGQA5SVB — Met Office (@metoffice) December 29, 2021