The Met Office has issued flood warnings in the United Kingdom, citing heavy rain and gale-force winds as the ‘wettest January EVER.’

FLOODING is expected in the coming days as an Arctic blast approaches, bringing heavy rain, gale-force winds, and freezing overnight temperatures.

As a dreary January sets in, torrential rain swept across the country yesterday, with more rain forecast for this evening.

After flood alerts were issued across the UK today, the bookies now make it 52 for this month to go down in history as the wettest January ever.

“There’s every chance this month breaks January records for all the wrong reasons, with more miserable weather on the way,” Ladbrokes’ Alex Apati said.

“Mostly cloudy, cloud thick enough for some rain or drizzle at times, primarily in the north and west,” according to the Met Office’s forecast for today.

The southeast is mostly dry, with some brighter spells.

It’s not as hot as Sunday.”

The Met Office has put together a brief but useful summary of what to expect in London tomorrow.

“Generally cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle in the morning, becoming lighter and more intermittent in the afternoon, before clearing southeastwards in the evening,” says the forecast for the capital.

“There are light winds.

The maximum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius, according to the summary.

According to a Met Office forecast, the weather will remain dull and wet tonight.

“Has this afternoon’s weather hindered your search for some MondayMotivation?” the weather service tweeted.

“The weather isn’t changing much this evening, with cloudy skies for most of us and some rain and drizzle in places.

“Gales are easing across Shetland, but northern Scotland remains windy.”

Below is a photo of the sunrise over Cambridge taken from Castle Hill.

Much of the country is expected to have relatively settled weather over the next few days, with temperatures slightly higher than normal for this time of year.

Forecasters have warned of an Arctic blast, and January is expected to be the wettest on record, according to the bookmakers.

The Met Office has provided us with yet another brief weather summary.

Sunny spells and showers are forecast for northern Scotland, which will remain windy.

Rain and cloud are gradually dissipating, giving way to brighter skies, though the far southeast will most likely be cloudy all day.

The Met Office has provided a forecast for the second half of this week.

Conditions will be “settled across many areas with sunny spells,” according to the forecast.

