The Met Office has issued ice warnings, advising Brits to prepare for even more extreme weather.

The Met Office has issued ice warnings, and Brits are being warned to prepare for even more extreme weather.

ANOTHER wintry blast is expected to hit the UK in the coming hours, after the UK was hit by freezing temperatures and snow flurries.

Temperatures as low as -10 degrees Celsius are expected, and the Met Office has forecast snow in the UK for the next two weeks, including today.

As an Arctic blast grips the United Kingdom, forecasters predict a rare white Christmas.

Meanwhile, Jim Dale, a meteorologist with the British Weather Services, predicted that this is just the start of a tumultuous season.

As temperatures drop below freezing, snow is expected to fall in parts of England and Scotland over the next four days.

On Wednesday evening, snow and ice are expected in the north of Scotland, and snow showers are expected in the northwest on Thursday.

However, the snow flurries aren’t expected to last long, and the weekend will bring slightly warmer temperatures thanks to milder air.

Fresh snow is expected to fall in the Highlands on Wednesday, with the north east of Scotland being affected on Friday, according to WXCharts.

Before the weekend, Glencoe and Ben Nevis will receive a light dusting of new snow.

Temperatures near Perth, Scotland, will also drop below freezing on Thursday morning.

According to the National Trust, the storm’s strong winds felled thousands of trees, including irreplaceable specimens.

The full extent of the damage is still being assessed by the conservation charity, but it is expected to cost at least £3 million to repair, according to the organization.

At the trust’s Bodnant Garden in north Wales, more than 50 trees were uprooted, including a 51-meter-tall coast redwood and numerous hybrid rhododendrons that are unique to the property.

After being discovered on a beach in north Wales, storm Arwen is thought to have blown a rare sea turtle 5,000 miles off course.

On Sunday, a couple from Holywell were walking their dog on Talacre beach in Flintshire when they came across the motionless animal.

The turtle was identified as an Atlantic ridley, one of the most endangered sea turtle species that lives in the Gulf of Mexico.

Tonight and this evening:

Rain is clearing in the far south, but wintry showers are continuing to feed in the west and east, resulting in icy stretches and possibly lying snow.

For many inland, it’s cold and frosty, and it’s still windy in the east.

Thursday is the day for

The wintry showers in the north and east are gradually dissipating.

Although cloudy from the rain, many areas are seeing plenty of chilly sunshine.

Cold weather marks the arrival of #MeteorologicalWinter, which is 1st of December. Here’s the 10 day forecast➡️https://t.co/fhNRLVJUqj 👇Perth in Perth & Kinross this evening.

📷Photo by #WeatherWatchers photosdaft pic.twitter.com/qdXVv9KPfz — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) December 1, 2021