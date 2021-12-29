The Met Office has issued SEVERE flood alerts ahead of the ‘hottest NYE on record,’ with temperatures expected to reach 15 degrees Celsius.

The Met Office has issued SEVERE flood alerts ahead of the ‘hottest New Year’s Eve on record,’ with temperatures expected to reach 15 degrees Celsius.

Forecasters predict that Britain will welcome in 2022 after the warmest New Year’s Eve on record, but much of the country is under flood warnings.

This week will be “exceptionally mild,” with temperatures reaching a high of 15°C on Friday, which will be warmer than April’s average of 14°C.

Almost 50 flood warnings have been issued across the United Kingdom as river banks have burst due to heavy rains ahead of a hot New Year’s Eve.

Surprisingly, the weather on the south coast and in the south-east will be as pleasant as it will be in Athens, Madrid, and Rhodes.

And, if forecasts are correct, it will be hotter in those areas than the 14.8C record set in Colwyn Bay, north Wales, in 2011.

A bone-chilling -11C big freeze will hit the UK, just days after the warmest New Year’s Eve on record.

Temperatures as low as -7°C could be expected by January 4th, even as far south as the Isle of Wight.

Forecasters have predicted a “topsy-turvy” week as temperatures rise and fall, implying that another 25 days of snow could be on the way this winter.

“Northern England and Scotland are forecasted 20 to 25 more days with snow and ice disruption this winter, with 10 to 15 more days with impacts in the south,” said Leon Brown, head of meteorological operations at The Weather Company’s Weather Channel arm.

“Cold conditions are possible later in January, with a longer cold spell possible in February, and -12C is likely.”

Friday’s early showers will dissipate and the sky will clear.

It will then be a drier day with large areas of cloud cover, though there will be some bright spells as well.

Saturday will be mostly dry, with some sunshine and varying levels of cloud cover.

Rainfall in the northern parts of the country.

During the morning, patches of mist will be slow to lift and clear.

The day will be mostly dull with thick cloud cover and outbreaks of rain across Wales and south-west England, which will spread northwards during the day and be locally heavy across western parts of the UK.

Throughout the evening, rain will fall in the Northern Isles and parts of northern Scotland.

Overnight, the weather will be mostly dry with some clear spells, but cloud cover will build and patches of mist will form.

Light rain and drizzle will fall in western areas.

Heavy rain is expected to move across the northeast this morning, according to the Met Office.

It’s going to be chilly…

