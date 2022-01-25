The Met Office has issued severe frost warnings for the next 36 hours, according to the UK weather forecast LIVE.

As temperatures plummet amid a Met Office cold alert, forecasters have given an EXACT DATE for when snow is expected to fall in the coming weeks.

The Met Office has issued a “severe frost” warning, while Weathertrending’s chief meteorologist, John Hammond, predicts snow in the UK starting on Thursday, January 27.

“On Thursday, a blast of Arctic air will slam into parts of the north and east, bringing wintry showers to the Scottish mountains and possibly the highest parts of northern England.”

“There are signs of a more active start to February – it appears to be wetter and windier at times than for much of the previous month,” he continued.

“Through the early days of the new month, colder weather may start to make more definite inroads from the north, turning some of that rain to snow.”

For the most up-to-date information and forecasts, visit our weather live blog.

“It’ll be a dull and dry start to Wednesday in southern and central areas,” the Met Office says.

“A few bright spells for the northern parts of the country.”

“In the far northwest, it’s breezy and rainy.”

It will be a dull and dry start to Wednesday in the southern and central United States.

For the more northern areas, some bright spells are expected.

In the far northwest, it’s windy and rainy pic.twitter.comaB38XbwP94

Again, there will be a lot of cloud, but there will be some brighter spells in the central and northeastern areas.

Through the afternoon, rain and strong winds with coastal gales are expected to blow into the north.

The odds of this winter being the coldest on record have been slashed by bookmaker Ladbrokes.

With an Arctic blast on the way, the odds of this being a record-breaking cold winter have dropped from 21 to 64 percent.

“Things look set to take a turn for the worse over the next few weeks, and it now looks like we’re on track for a record-breaking cold winter,” said Ladbrokes’ Alex Apati.

On Wednesday, the winds are expected to pick up for some. Find out where in the latest (hashtag)4castpic.twitter.comQYM9keq5vW (hashtag)4castpic.twitter.comQYM9keq5vW (hashtag)4castpic.twitter.comQYM9keq

The cold weather payment is paid automatically to those who are eligible, so you don’t have to apply for it.

If you don’t get a payment but believe you’re eligible, contact your pension centre or Jobcentre Plus office, or call the Universal Credit helpline at 0800 328 5644.

You can also sign in to your account and add a note to your journal if you’re receiving Universal Credit.

If you go to the hospital, make sure to notify someone using the contact information provided above.

Low-income families can receive up to £140 to help with their electricity bills…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

☁️In southern and central areas it’ll be a dull and dry start to Wednesday 🌥️Some bright spells for more northern areas 🌧️Though breezy with some rain in the far northwest pic.twitter.com/aB38XbwP94 — Met Office (@metoffice) January 25, 2022

The winds are picking up for some on Wednesday, find out where in the latest #4castpic.twitter.com/QYM9keq5vW — Met Office (@metoffice) January 25, 2022

It will be another cloudy and dry evening for many across the UK ☁️ There’ll be patchy rain for some in the northwest 🌧️ and in northeastern areas things may turn frosty under clear skies ✨ pic.twitter.com/FA7Opn4ktw — Met Office (@metoffice) January 25, 2022