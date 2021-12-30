The Met Office has issued snow warnings for tomorrow, as a -4C blast is expected to hit the UK NEXT WEEK after the ‘warmest New Year EVER.’

THE Met Office has predicted that New Year’s Eve will be the hottest on record, but Brits should make the most of it before an Arctic blast arrives next week.

Warm air from the mid-Atlantic will sweep in, displacing the cooler northerly winds typical for this time of year, according to forecasters.

Because of the warmer weather, the UK record for the highest temperature on New Year’s Eve – 14.8C in Colwyn Bay, North Wales in 2011 – may be broken.

However, it may be too soon to put away the winter coats because freezing temperatures and snow are expected to return in January, as a ‘SNOWBOMB’ is expected to hit the UK next month.

After what is likely to be the warmest New Year’s Eve on record tomorrow, winter will return in the weeks ahead.

Snow is expected to move south starting on January 10th, according to WX Charts.

West Wales, the North West, and London are also expected to see wintry showers.

The Meteogroup has issued its Friday forecast.

“Dull and damp start to the day with cloudy skies and outbreaks of rain, but rain will ease from most areas, a cloud will break to reveal sunny spells and variable cloud,” according to the forecast for tomorrow morning.

“Rain will continue to fall in the north and west, and will be heavy and persistent in northern Scotland.”

“Daytime rain will ease and turn increasingly light and patchy during the evening, and most areas will be dry,” the National Weather Service predicts for Friday night.

“Overnight will be mostly dry but dull, with thick cloud cover and patches of mist.”

“Some rain and scattered showers are expected, mainly in the north.”

This period could begin with a brief settled spell, which would bring cooler and drier weather but also an increased risk of overnight fog and frost.

Milder but more unsettled weather is expected to return later in the month, bringing with it the dangers of strong winds and heavy rain.

“We’re keeping a close eye on the New Year’s Eve weather, because that record (14.8C) is quite under threat,” said Met Office forecaster Craig Snell.

“However, it appears that the transition (to cooler weather) will take place on the Bank Holiday morning.”

“Later Monday, it is expected to become colder with an increased likelihood of wintry showers,” the Met Office says.

