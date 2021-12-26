The Met Office has issued two yellow warnings for blizzards in the UK.

Blizzards are expected in Scotland and England, according to the Met Office.

As the white Christmas continues, people in England and Scotland are bracing for blizzard-like conditions on Boxing Day.

Due to the increased chance of snow accumulating over the southern Pennines overnight, the Met Office has expanded one of its yellow weather warnings to include an area stretching from the Scottish Borders to Derbyshire, as well as further east across Durham and Northumberland.

A second yellow warning was issued for a smaller area north of Glasgow, stretching north-east across the Forth Valley, with the weather service predicting that Clackmannanshire, Falkirk, Perth and Kinross, and Stirling would be impacted on Sunday.

“As an area of rain moves northwards, it looks like turning to snow over parts of northern England, then southern and central Scotland,” a Met Office spokesman said.

“Above 200 meters, 2-4 cm of snow may accumulate, and above 300 meters, 5-10 cm.”

“This, combined with strong winds gusting to 35 to 45 mph in places, is expected to cause some difficult travel conditions across the higher Pennine and Cumbrian routes, as well as the Southern Uplands, during the early hours of Sunday.”

“Temporary blizzard conditions can be found above 300 or 400 meters.

During Sunday morning, these conditions are likely to spread into some of Scotland’s hillier central regions, while snow returns to rain further south.”

During the period of the warnings, the Met Office warns that some “short-term” power outages and other services may occur.

Snow and ice are also likely to affect some roads and railways, resulting in longer travel times by car, bus, and possibly train.

Both yellow warnings will expire at noon on Sunday.

People in Shetland and eastern Scotland awoke to a blanket of snow on Saturday, according to the service, making it a white Christmas for parts of the UK.

UK snow: Blizzards forecast as Met Office issues two yellow warnings