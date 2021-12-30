The Met Office has revealed the exact date when snow will fall in the UK, but Brits will be able to enjoy the ‘warmest New Year’ ever this weekend, according to the forecast.

THE Met Office has predicted that New Year’s Eve will be the hottest on record – but Brits should take advantage while they can, as an Arctic blast is expected to arrive next week.

Warm air from the mid-Atlantic will sweep in, displacing the cooler northerly winds that are typical for this time of year, according to forecasters.

Because of the warmer weather, the UK’s record for the highest temperature on New Year’s Eve – 14.8°C in Colwyn Bay, North Wales in 2011 – may be broken.

What a fantastic way to ring in the New Year!

However, it may be too soon to put away the winter coats because freezing temperatures and snow are expected to return in January, as a ‘SNOWBOMB’ is expected to hit Britain as early as MONDAY, January 3, 2022.

After what is likely to be the warmest New Year’s Eve on record tomorrow, winter will bite back in the weeks ahead.

Rain showers will move eastwards, leaving a mostly dry and mild day with bright or sunny periods.

It’s windy again, but the winds should subside later.

Temperatures reach a high of 16 degrees Celsius.

We’re almost to the end of 2021, and the year ahead is shaping up to be a hot one.

The Met Office predicts that New Year’s Eve will be mild in the south of the country.

“The final day of 2021 will begin cloudy and rainy, but it should gradually brighten up in the south,” it tweeted.

The final day of 2021 will begin cloudy and rainy, but it will gradually brighten in the south

According to Ladbrokes, it’s now an ODDS-ON SHOT that tomorrow will be the hottest New Year’s Eve ever.

With the UK set to be bathed in’subtropical air’ for the next two days, bookmakers have slashed odds on this being the hottest New Year’s Eve EVER to just 13/1.

“All signs point to a record-breaking end to the year for all the right reasons on the weather front,” Ladbrokes’ Alex Apati said.

Rain or showers are possible.

Most people complained about the wind, but it was unusually mild at first.

By early next week, the mild conditions will be replaced by temperatures that are closer to average.

Many people are waking up to a cloudy day, with rain in the north and east.

Many areas are becoming drier and brighter, but rain is still falling in Scotland.

The weather is windy and mild.

“Look at the overnight lows for…,” the Met Office tweeted.

The last day of 2021 will start on a cloudy note with some rain, but it should gradually brighten up in the south 🌥️

Look at the overnight lows for tonight! 👀 Exceptionally mild again tonight with temperatures widely in double figures 🌡️ 10°C above average for the time of year in many places