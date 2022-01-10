The Met Office predicts sunshine for Glasgow on January 11th, 2022.

Glasgow’s weather for January 11th, 2022, according to the Met Office.

Glasgow’s weather for January 11th, 2022 is looking good, with sunny intervals expected for the majority of the day and no rain in the forecast, which is good news.

Thankfully, after last week’s snow and ice, Glasgow will see sunshine tomorrow.

The Met Office predicts that the sun will shine in Glasgow from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., giving the city nearly a full day of sunshine.

Tomorrow (January 11), the sun will set at around 4:14 p.m., but visibility is expected to be ‘good’ throughout the day, indicating that there will be little to no cloud cover when the sun shines down on our city.

Fortunately, there is little chance of rain, and none is forecast.

The Met Office has predicted that cloud and rain will clear away this evening, leaving the rest of the night “mostly dry, with a few showers possible across Argyll,” according to the forecast.

“There’s a smattering of frost.”

Tuesday will be “mainly dry with some sunny intervals, but cloudier across Argyll at times with a few showers,” according to the forecasters.

Winds from the southwest are moderate.”

Tomorrow’s lows will be around 6°C, with highs of 8°C expected.