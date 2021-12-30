The Met Office predicts the HOTTEST NEW YEAR’S EVE IN HISTORY as Brits enjoy unseasonably warm weather.

Forecasters predict that Britain will ring in 2022 after the warmest New Year’s Eve on record, but that snow will soon follow as an Arctic blast sweeps the country.

This week is expected to be “exceptionally mild,” with temperatures reaching a high of 15 degrees Celsius on Friday – significantly higher than April’s average of 14 degrees Celsius.

River banks burst after heavy rains ahead of a warm New Year’s Eve, prompting nearly 50 flood warnings across the UK.

Surprisingly, the weather on the south coast and in the south-east will be just as pleasant as it is in Athens, Madrid, and Rhodes.

And, if forecasts are correct, it will be hotter in those areas than the 14.8C record set in Colwyn Bay, north Wales, in 2011.

Snow is expected to move south starting on January 10th, according to WX Charts.

Wintry showers are also expected in West Wales, the North West, and London.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the double digits this weekend, making for a pleasant New Year’s Eve celebration.

The Azores’ warm south-westerly winds have arrived in the UK, displacing the cooler northerly winds that are typical for this time of year.

The temperature will soon drop and more snow will be on the way after this warm, balmy weekend.

“We’re keeping a close eye on the New Year’s Eve weather, because that record (14.8C) is quite under threat,” Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said.

“However, it appears that the transition (to cooler weather) will take place on the morning of the Bank Holiday.”

