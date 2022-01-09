The Met Office predicts ‘thundersnow’ as an Arctic blast brings floods, wind, and heavy rain to the United Kingdom.

Floods, wind, and heavy rain are expected as a result of the Arctic blast, according to the Met Office.

THE GOV.UK website has issued 12 flood alerts for the UK today, as the country prepares for wind and snow this weekend.

Earby Beck and Glusburn Beck; Exmoor Rivers; Lower Exe area; Lower River Soar in Leicestershire; Mid Bristol Avon area; Middle Exe area; Rivers Clyst and Culm and their tributaries; Rivers Duddon, Crake and Mill Beck; Severn Vyrnwy confluence; Somerset coast at Porlock Weir; Upper River Tamar and West Somerset Streams; Upper River Tamar and West Somerset Streams

The UK is expected to freeze this weekend, with temperatures dropping at night and snow falling in the north.

It comes after ice warnings were issued across half of the country on Friday, urging drivers to be cautious on the roads.

The threat is still present, particularly in Scotland, where there is a high likelihood of ice patches forming across the country.

“Early wintry showers in the north, and rain, sleet, and hill snow further south will leave surfaces cold and wet by early evening,” the Met Office said.

“Clear spells will allow ice to form in places for a period of time, especially for evening commuters, before temperatures rise after midnight.”

“The ice warning area denotes areas where ice is most likely to form.”

For the most up-to-date information and forecasts, visit our weather live blog.

“Planning a (hashtag)Sunday morning walk or just looking forward to a lie in?” the Met Office tweeted.

“The day will start off (hashtag)cold and (hashtag)frosty, but many of us will see some sunshine.”

“Some northern and western areas will be hit by scattered heavy showers, which will move east through the morning.”

Are you looking forward to a (hashtag)Sunday morning walk or simply a lie in?

The day will start off (hashtag)cold and (hashtag)frosty, but many of us will see some (hashtag)sunshine.

Scattered heavy showers will hit parts of the north and west, moving east through the morning pic.twitter.comEAbLeKH4uw

“Our concern this evening and overnight is ice,” BBC forecaster Christopher Blanchett said. “A Met Office yellow warning is in effect through west-central Scotland and the south.”

“There’s a chance of icy patches almost anywhere, and temperatures are quickly dropping to sub-zero, possibly -6C in rural parts of the northeast under clear skies.”

You’ll want to wrap up warm as the weather gets colder.

Here are some helpful hints for staying warm and cozy when you’re outside:

The UK is expected to freeze this weekend, with temperatures dropping at night and snow falling in the north.

It comes after motorists were urged to remain vigilant on…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

Planning a #Sunday morning walk or just looking forward to a lie in? It will be a #cold and #frosty start to the day, but many of us will see some #sunshine 🌤️ Scattered heavy showers will affect some northern and western areas and these will drift east through the morning 🌦️ pic.twitter.com/EAbLeKH4uw — Met Office (@metoffice) January 8, 2022