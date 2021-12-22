The Metropolitan Police Service’s handling of Downing Street parties will not be investigated by the police watchdog.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission will not investigate the Met Police’s handling of Downing Street parties.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct handed responsibility back to the Metropolitan Police Service, calling the referral ‘invalid.’

A complaint about the Metropolitan Police’s handling of an alleged Downing Street Christmas party has been deemed “invalid” by the police watchdog, and will not be investigated.

Following concerns that the event on December 18, 2020, had gone uninvestigated, Scotland Yard referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Police officials claim that investigating the claims retrospectively would be a waste of resources, but critics accuse them of being improperly influenced by ministers.

The IPOC returned responsibility to the Met and declared the referral “invalid” because “a valid complaint can only be made where an individual, or someone acting on their behalf, has been adversely affected by the alleged conduct or its effects.”

Following an alleged Christmas party at No 10 while London was under Tier 3 restrictions prohibiting social mixing indoors, Green Party peer Baroness Jones of Moulsecoomb wrote a letter of complaint to the watchdog.

She claimed that the Met has a “case to answer” for “aiding and abetting a criminal offence, or deliberately failing to enforce the law in favor of Government politicians and their staff,” citing the police presence in Downing Street as an example.

“If there was an unlawful gathering taking place at Number 10 Downing Street, the police must have known about it and were highly likely to have played an active role in organising or facilitating the illegal gathering,” Lady Jones continued.

Her allegations of misconduct in a public office were referred to the IOPC, and the complaint was split into two parts.

The second part concerns Lady Jones’ complaint that Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick failed to investigate allegations of an illegal gathering on December 18, 2020.

The matter was referred to the Mayor’s Office of Policing and Crime (Mopac), which confirmed that the complaints are currently being investigated.

“We can confirm that on December 17 we received a referral from the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) of a complaint about an alleged party at Downing Street in December 2020,” an IPOC spokesperson told PA news agency.

“After carefully examining the referral, we have determined that it is invalid, and we have returned it to the MPS for further action.”

