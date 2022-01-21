The Midwest, South, and Northeast are bracing for a’snow bomb’ as an Arctic blast brings a dangerous ice storm and snow this weekend.

An Arctic blast is expected to bring dangerous ice storms and snow to the Midwest, South, and Northeast this weekend, prompting fears of a “snow bomb.”

The National Weather Service is warning residents in the Midwest, South, and Northeast that “ice accumulations will make travel extremely hazardous, if not impossible” this weekend.

The winter blast this weekend will affect residents in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North and South Dakota, Michigan, Washington, DC, Virginia, and North and South Carolina.

This weekend, wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero are expected in parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan, North and South Dakota.

Meanwhile, parts of North Carolina and Virginia are bracing for a heavy icy mix, with several inches of snow possible.

Four to six inches of snow could fall in Southeast Virginia on Friday and Saturday.

Up to eight inches of snow could fall in the Wakefield area.

Since 2018, no significant snowfall has fallen in the Wakefield region.

North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia have all declared states of emergency in advance of the winter storm.

Governor Andy Beshear of Kentucky advised residents to prepare ahead of time.

For the most up-to-date information and updates, visit our Snow Storm live blog…

Instead of snow, residents in Washington, DC, will be hit with a blast of Arctic air this weekend.

With temperatures up to 30 degrees below normal, areas in south Texas could see light snow starting Friday, according to NWS forecasts.

A mix of cold air and icefall could hit South Texas.

The upcoming storm comes almost a year after the Lone Star state was blighted by a power grid failure that resulted in hundreds of deaths as a result of a cold snap.

After slamming the Southeast, Snowstorm Izzy dumped a foot or more of snow in several northern states last weekend.