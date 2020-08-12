‘The Millionaire Detective – Balance: Unlimited’ Episode 5 Live Stream Details, Spoilers, Release Date

After spending off-duty time together, fans witness Daisuke Kanbe and Haru Kato’s friendship unlock a new level. Haru discovers Daisuke’s vulnerable side after the latter faces the world without his superpowers – money and gadgets. “The Millionaire Detective – Balance: Unlimited” Episode 5 is set to present a new case for the crime-fighting duo.

This article contains spoilers

“The Millionaire Detective – Balance: Unlimited” Episode 4 titled “Nothing Makes a Man so Adventurous as an Empty Pocket” finds Daisuke with no money at all.

On his day off, a situation at home leads Daisuke to storm out of his own mansion. Later, he gets a call from Haru to help a boy who is devastated over a lost puppy.

After meeting Haru and the boy, Daisuke realizes he left his magic earring, the phone that connects him to his AI butler – HEUSC, and wallet back at the mansion.

Without his superpowers, Daisuke has no idea how to deal with the everyday situation. However, he is not ready to admit and acts cool about the whole thing.

Meanwhile, in this episode, Haru gets to show off and at one point he even offers to lend him money for food.

Toward the end of the episode, Daisuke reveals the missing puppy was hit by a car and died soon after the boy lost it. However, he buys the boy a new puppy, which turns out to be the dead puppy’s sibling.

The episode focuses on showcasing how far Daisuke and Haru have come as partners. Also, Haru learns Suzue is not Daisuke’s wife but a relative.

The cast of the anime series includes Mamoru Miyano as Haru Kato, Yūsuke Ōnuki as Daisuke Kanbe, Junya Enoki as Ryо̄ Hoshino, Kazuyuki Okitsu as HEUSC, Kentarō Kumagai as Shinnosuke Kamei, Kōzō Shioya as Yukihiro Kiyomizu, Reina Ueda as Mahoro Saeki, Rikiya Koyama as Katsuhiro Takei and Shinya Takahashi as Teppei Yumoto. The music for the series is composed by Yugo Kanno.

“The Millionaire Detective – Balance: Unlimited” Episode 5 is scheduled to air Thursday, Aug. 13. Fans can watch the episode online via live streaming on AnimeLab, Funimation and Ani-One’s YouTube channel. Currently, the episodes are streaming in Japanese with English subtitles.