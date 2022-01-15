The Milton Keynes couple, who are 102 and 100 years old, are celebrating their 81st wedding anniversary.

They both agree that it was love at first sight, and they think they’re a good match.

When an 81-year-old couple married during World War II, they were told their marriage “wouldn’t last.”

Ron and Joyce Bond, who are 102 and 100 years old, are thought to be the UK’s oldest married couple.

They met and married on January 4, 1941, in Bletchley, Buckinghamshire.

“It was said of them at the time of their wedding that they wouldn’t last long,” their daughter, Eileen, told the BBC.

How wrong could they have been? There was always a warm welcome and plenty of love for everyone.

“It takes only a few minutes with them to see how much they love and care for each other, even after 81 years of marriage.”

At the register office in Newport Pagnell, Mr. and Mrs. Bond exchanged vows.

“There were queues of couples because Ron’s [military]section was all being sent abroad to assist with the war effort,” she said of the occasion.

“In our relationship, there is no one in charge.”

Mrs Bond stated, “We both give and take.”

“We had no idea we’d be married for 81 years.”

We recognize that we are extremely fortunate to have achieved such a fantastic goal.

“It’s fantastic.”

“Sometimes life is difficult, but we work through it together,” Mr Bond added.

“We take care of each other,” says the group.

He met Mrs Bond while she was working at Woolworth’s in Blaina, Blaenau Gwent.

Eileen and Bill, the couple’s two children, have three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild.

In 2013, they relocated to a retirement community in Milton Keynes.

On their oak anniversary last year, they received a note from the Queen.

